Echo of the Yoga Festival should reach the whole world: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH, 4 Mar: On Saturday morning, on the fourth day of the seven-day ‘International Yoga Festival ‘ organised at Ganga Resort, Rishikesh Muni Ki Reti, Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the first session as the chief guest. During this, he also inspected the yoga classes organised in the first session and got information about various asanas from the yoga instructors.

Congratulating Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and the Tourism Department for organising the International Yoga Festival 2023, the Governor said that the echo of this Yoga Festival should go to the whole world .

Lt-General Singh said that Rishikesh holds a special place in the world in the field of yoga and meditation. He said that yoga connects the mind, brain and soul. The Governor said that today Yoga occupies a special place in the whole world . He said that during the Corona pandemic, when the whole world was suffering from this disease, Yoga and Pranayama not only worked to increase human immunity but also gave self-confidence to the people. He said that yoga not only gives physical strength to a man, but it also gives mental peace. Lt-General Singh said that Rishikesh holds a special place in thein the field ofand meditation. He said thatconnects the mind, brain and soul. The Governor said that todayoccupies a special place in the. He said that during the Corona pandemic, when thewas suffering from this disease,and Pranayama not only worked to increase human immunity but also gave self-confidence to the people. He said thatnot only gives physical strength to a man, but it also gives mental peace.

The Governor further added that yoga , meditation and culture have a unique relationship in India. The governor directed the tourism department to give wide publicity to the yoga festival through social media.

Lt-General Singh said that today India is moving fast in every field, where on one hand it is presiding over the G-20, and on the request of India, this year is being celebrated as the International Millet Year. The whole world has seen the proof of power, that’s why on the request of India, World Yoga Day is celebrated every year on 21st June.

Secretary Tourism Sachin Kurve gave detailed information about the event to the Governor. During this, yoga experts Dilraj Preet Kaur and Dr. Priya Ahuja presented various yogasanas. A large number of Yoga seekers including Sunil Joshi were present.