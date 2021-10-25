Eco Task Force holds Cycle Rally

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Oct: As part of the public outreach programme for creating awareness on environmental issues amongst the masses, the 127 Eco Task Force, under the aegis of Headquarters Uttarakhand Sub Area, celebrated ‘International Day of Climate Action’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, today, by conducting a Cycle Rally in Dehradun Cantonment.

The Cycle Rally was flagged off by the Guest of Honour, Brigadier Anirban Datta, Dehradun Station Commander, at 8:30 a.m. Three Junior Commissioned Officers, 14 Soldiers, 29 National Cadet Corps Cadets and 7 School Children participated in the Rally. They also took a pledge to protect the environment and preserve natural resources.