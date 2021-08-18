Eco-Task force holds Tree Plantation Drive

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Aug: As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a Mass Plantation Drive was undertaken on 15 August at Garhi Cantonment and Lakhwar in Dehradun, Thalisain in Pauri, Chamoli, Lansdowne, Ranikhet and Roorkee districts by the 127 Eco Task Force, Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, Kumaon Rifles Centre and Bengal Engineering Group under the aegis of Headquarters, Uttarakhand Sub Area. As many as 25,000 saplings were planted in Garhwal and Kumaon Regions.

Maj Gen Sanjeev Khatri planted the first sapling and encouraged all to help save the rich environment. Serving Officers, soldiers and Ex-Servicemen participated in the plantation drive enthusiastically.