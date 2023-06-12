Ecological summists are need of the hour, says Dr Joshi in meeting with MP CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal, 11 Jun: While emphasising on conservation of ecology, Dr Anil Prakash Joshi , environmentalist, green activist and founder of Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO) suggested that like economic summits, now ecological summits must be conducted as the whole world is marching towards an ecological crisis.

During his meeting with Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Joshi discussed three major issues. He suggested that every state should have self-assessment systems whenin they work for betterment of ecological system.

He said that consistent review system of ecological development will enhance credibility of the efforts. He also requested that we should use system like GEP like economic growth assessment system as whole world is marching towards an ecological crisis. He suggested that all states should conduct ecological summits to spread awareness regarding ecological conservation.

Padma Bhushan Dr Joshi discussed with MP CM that governments should design the development projects keeping balance of economic and ecological interests on priority. He also discussed important points for ecological summits which could be conducted in future.

During his visits Dr Joshi and MP CM Chauhan planted saplings. He lauded the efforts of Chauhan who plants three saplings daily which shows his commitment towards ecological conservation and nature.