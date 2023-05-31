Ecosystem for Industries discussed at GEHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 May: A brainstorming session on developing an ecosystem for industries was held at Graphic Era Hill University as part of a series of thinking events organised under the G20.

While addressing the gathering at the auditorium of Graphic Era Hill University, Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola said that there is a need to bridge the gap between industry expectations and student training. He emphasised on the National Education Policy and said that it will help students acquire 21st century skills, which include networking skills, critical thinking and communication skills in order to make them industry ready.

Discussing the topic, “How to build ecosystem for business and work towards industry 4.O”, at the session, Young Indians Dehradun Chapter President Kapil Anand said that topics like environmental sustainability, startups, innovation are important.

Head, ICML, Anirudh Verma said that there is a need to increase the rate of technology, digital transformation, manufacturing setup to boost the ecosystem.

Pavitra Arora of Young Indians said that entrepreneurship is job creation not job search. Companies should register themselves. Registered companies get tax exemption.

Rajat Jain, founder of Sunphos Technologies and an alumnus of Graphic Era, said that startups need to be creative, innovative and able to meet deadlines. Dr Uday Nanda proposed the vote of thanks.

Director General Dr HN Nagaraja, Uday Chatterjee of Angel Investor, Director, Tie, Sriprakash, Siddharth Shukla, Soumitro Chattopadhyay, Aditi Singhal were present on the occasion. Dean, School of Fashion Design, Dr Jyoti Chhabra conducted the event. It was organised by the Research and Innovation cell of Graphic Era Hill University in collaboration with the Central Government’s sports and youth welfare organisation Young Indians and CII.