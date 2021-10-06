Education Dept prepares to implement CM’s announcement on increase in scholarships

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Oct: After the announcement by the Chief Minister on increasing the amount of merit scholarships, the State Education Department has immediately swung into action. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently announced that the Dr Shivanand Nautiyal Scholarship and Sridev Suman State Merit Scholarship would be enhanced. A government order in this regard was also issued on Monday. the Dr Shivanand Nautiyal scholarship has been increased from Rs 250 per month to Rs 1500 per month. Also, this scholarship will be provided now to 100 instead of 11 children. Similarly, the Sridev Suman State Merit Scholarship has been increased from Rs 150 per month to Rs 1000 per month. Under the Sridev Suman State Merit Scholarship Scheme, by selecting 5 students from each development block, 475 students from across the state will be given the benefit, every year. Chief Minister Dhami had made these announcements at a programme of the Education Department. As soon as the order was received, Director General, School Education, Vanshidhar Tiwari held a meeting of officers in this regard on Tuesday. He directed preparation of a road map in this regard.