‘Education is about nurturing future stewards of society,’ Onkar Singh  at VoW session

By: Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Pic Courtesy: Sachin Chauhan

DEHRADUN, 7 April: Valley of Words Café became the epicentre of intellectual discourse at ‘Author from the Valley” session as educationist Dr Onkar Singh engaged in a riveting discussion about his latest book, “Exploring Horizons.” The event, moderated by Dr Aditi Bist, a seasoned educator and researcher from Doon University, beguiled the audience with profound insights into the evolving landscape of education .

Dr Onkar Singh , a luminary in the field of technical education and the Vice Chancellor of Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, shared his perception garnered over three decades of experience. The discussion illuminated various facets of contemporary education and its evolution in response to technological advancements.

"Exploring Horizons" stands as an indication of Dr Singh 's intellectual prowess and deep-seated commitment to the betterment of the education sector. With 45 thought-provoking essays spanning a myriad of topics, the book offers a panoramic view of the education system, from AI interventions to the gig economy, and from accreditation challenges to Green Economy.

Dr Aditi Bist, known for her expertise in memory studies and literature, led the discussion with finesse and insight. Her astute observations and probing questions elicited deep reflections from Dr Singh , which made for a stimulating exchange of ideas.

The session provided a platform for attendees to gain invaluable perspectives on the trajectory of education , infused with the wisdom of two distinguished stalwarts in the field. Dr Singh ‘s reflections on the changing dynamics of education , coupled with Dr Bist’s incisive inquiries, sparked contemplation and dialogue among participants, fostering an atmosphere of intellectual discourse.

“ Education is not merely about imparting knowledge; it’s about nurturing the future stewards of society ,” remarked Dr Singh . “In ‘Exploring Horizons,’ I endeavour to provoke critical reflection and dialogue on the potential of education in shaping a sustainable and equitable future .”

The discussion transcended the confines of academia, resonating with attendees from diverse backgrounds. From the intricacies of engineering education to the ethical implications of AI in classrooms, Dr Singh ‘s discourse sparked introspection and dialogue on the broader societal implications of educational practices.

Throughout the discussion, Dr Singh emphasised the need for adaptive strategies to harness the benefits of AI interventions and immersive learning experiences. His nuanced reflections on the burgeoning gig economy resonated deeply with the audience, sparking vivacious discussions on the approach of the workforce and the imperative of cultivating interdisciplinary competencies.

Dr Onkar Singh ‘s extensive tenure as an academic administrator and educator imbued the discussion with a wealth of comprehensiveness, offering attendees a glimpse into the intricacies of institutional governance and the imperative of fostering a conducive learning environment. From issues of examination mismanagement to the vitality of sustainable financing models, Dr Singh ‘s holistic perspective on education governance elicited a robust exchange of ideas among participants.