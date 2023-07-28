Education leads to prosperity, status: VS Speaker

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE, 26 Jul: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan participated in the annual function of the ‘Atal Utkrisht Ghananand Government Inter College’, here, today. It was organised on the death anniversary of the school’s founder, Ghananand Khanduri.

Ghananand Khanduri, who was the great-grandfather of Speaker Ritu Khanduri, established the school in 1930 and donated 30 acres of land for it.

In the year 2021, the Government of Uttarakhand declared Ghananand Government Inter College as an Atal Excellent School.

The students and teachers of the school gave a grand welcome to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

She paid tribute to the founder of the school by offering flowers before his statue. Students of the school presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

The Principal handed over a memorandum of demands for the development of the school. The Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha assured complete support for the school.

On this occasion, the Assembly Speaker said that Ghananand Government Inter College is an important part of her family. Often her family talks about this inter-college and tries to further develop it and give more education to the children.

She said education is the path that leads a person towards prosperity and an honourable place in society. She said that students need to understand that, along with knowledge, it is also necessary to develop moral values. A successful person follows moral values ​​while performing duties. All of them needed to be sensitive towards truth, honesty and harmony.

All the teachers and students of the school including Chief Education Officer Pradeep Kumar and Principal Ravi Uniyal were present at the event.