Education Minister acknowledges concerns of Educationists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Jul: A delegation of educationists led by Dr. Prem Kashyap met State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat to express their concern regarding pressurising the schools established before the Right to Education Act 2009 to seek re-recognition, which as per the act is not required.

The Minister heard the concerns of the stakeholders and directed the State Project Director Bansidhar Tiwari, to issue a letter putting at rest all speculation regarding schools’ fresh recognition. The letter clearly states that any school established before the commencement of the act has to fill a self-declaration form and submit it to the office of the Chief Education Officer without any fee.

The educational fraternity has expressed its gratitude to the Education Minister for his prompt action.

Dr Prem Kashyap, President, PPSA, urged Education Minister Rawat to initiate more progressive steps to bring Uttarakhand’s higher education on the same pedestal as its school education, as 60% of the students passing higher secondary education migrate to other states for their higher education. Dr Dhan Singh Rawat assured that the government would not leave any stone unturned to make higher education as effective and as professional as school education in Uttarakhand.