Education ought not to be commercialised: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Governor Baby Rani Maurya was the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the University of Engineering & Technology, Roorkee, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Smt Maurya said that technology and medical subjects are important in the present time. Both meet people’s basic requirements.

Governor Maurya said that educational institutions and universities play a major role in the progress of the country and society.

She added that students get opportunities at such institutions to contribute to the progress of the country. Opportunities would increase due to the growing number of technical and medical institutions, but ensuring their high quality is also a collective responsibility. She expressed the hope students would get high quality education and that the institution would play a vital part in educating students of Uttarakhand.

While talking about the New Education Policy, the Governor said that education ought not to be commercialised. She said that students should abide by human values along with technological progress. She also emphasised on controlling crowds in public places and following COVID guidelines. She appealed to people to plant more trees during the Harela festival of Uttarakhand.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Swami Yateeshwaranand and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.