Educational calendar should be strictly implemented in universities: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 9 Aug: Clear instructions have been given to all state universities to effectively implement the academic calendar. With this, all the educational activities of higher education will be completed on time. The university administrations have been asked to hold examinations on time and declare the examination results promptly. Apart from this, instructions have been given to clear the backlog and release the pending results of various examinations at the earliest. To bring uniformity in the academic session in the future, the universities have been asked to prepare an annual plan within a week and inform the government.

Along with this, instructions have been given to the officials of the government and university administration to fill the vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the universities based on deputation or service transfer as per the requirement.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat today held a review meeting of state universities. He strongly reprimanded the officials for not being able to implement the academic calendar effectively. Rawat said that, according to the guidelines of NEP and UGC, clear instructions have been given to the university administrations to strictly implement the academic calendar. Due to the non-implementation of the academic calendar effectively, all the educational and other activities in the universities and colleges get affected and the students directly bear the brunt.

He asked the Vice-Chancellors, Registrars and Controllers of Examinations of the universities to implement the central evaluation system for conducting the examinations and declaring the results on time. Along with this, instructions were given to monitor the holding and evaluation of examinations and release the pending results soon after eliminating the backlog.

Present at the meeting were Secretary, Higher Education, Shailesh Bagoli, Additional Secretary Prashant Arya, Vice Chancellor, Open University, Prof OPS Negi, Vice Chancellor, Sridev Suman University, Prof NK Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Kumaon University, Prof DS Rawat, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor, SSJ University, Almora, Prof JS Bisht, Vice Chancellor, Sanskrit University, Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri, RUSA Advisor Prof MSM Rawat, Prof KD Purohit, Joint Director, Higher Education, Prof AS Uniyal as well as Registrars, Controllers of Examinations and other departmental officers.