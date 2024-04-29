Effective measures initiated to control Forest Fires: Subodh Uniyal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Apr: Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal held a review meeting with Forest Department officials regarding prevention of forest fire at the Forest Headquarters here today. During the meeting, he directed the officers to spread public awareness in collaboration with local organisations, self-help groups to prevent forest fires and to take strict action against people setting fire in the forests.

Later, Uniyal also briefed the media regarding the forest fires in the state. Uniyal informed that till now a total of 598 incidents of forest fires have been reported in the state. Of this, 23 cases of forest fires were reported during the past 24 hours. Of the 23 incidents of forest fires reported during the past 24 hours, 13 occurred in the reserved forest areas while 10 happened in civil forest areas and Van Panchayats. In past 24 hours, around 35 hectares of forest land has been affected due to forest fires , he stated.

Uniyal also informed that till now 598 incidents of forest fires have been reported in the state during the current season. A total forest area of 724 hectares has been affected in the forest fires so far of which, 491 hectares of reserved forest area and 232 hectares of civil forest or Van Panchayat area has been affected. Total number of fire incidents in reserved forests so far this season is 418 while in civil forests a total of 180 fire incidents have been reported.