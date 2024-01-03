Efforts will be made to bring U’khand Police among top 5 in India: Abhinav Kumar

By Arun Pratap Singh/

Pics: Bhumesh Bharti

Dehradun, 2 Jan: Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar , Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Amit Sinha , and Additional Director General of Police, Crime, and Law and Order, AP Anshuman , held a joint annual press conference on the occasion of the new year at Sardar Patel Bhawan, Court Road, here, today.

, in his address to the media, listed the priorities set by Uttarakhand Police for 2024. He reminded that Uttarakhand Police had a good track record in solving crime, in ensuring law & order during VVIP visits and during the three G-20 events and the Global Investors’ Summit held in 2023. It also had a good record in solving crime and taking tough action against the land mafia. He added that, in the current year, the State Police would make sincere efforts in improving the performance even further. This would be achieved through greater emphasis on incorporating new technology and on training of personnel. He claimed that, in the coming year, Uttarakhand Police would make sincere efforts to further improve performance in all the parameters of the Union Government and BPR&D. All efforts would be made to get the Uttarakhand Police included in top 5 police forces in the country. He said that, as has been the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, all out efforts would also be made to make Uttarakhand a drug free state by 2025.

meet

annual

Abhinav

Kumar

DGP

Speaking about the challenges for the state police in the new year, he said that some challenges happen every year and the State Police would sincerely continue tothem, such as managing the Char Dham Yatra during summer months and theKanwar Yatra. He also listed traffic management as a major challenge, which will only grow bigger. He observed that Dehradun has a very high number of vehicles and the state also witnesses a large number of road accidents not only in Dehradun but also in the hills. Besides, an estimated population of around 1.25 crores, Uttarakhand also regularly hosts a floating population five to six times its resident population and, under these circumstances, better traffic management becomes a top challenge and priority. All efforts will be made to reduce the road accidents in the state, he claimed.also listed increasing cyber crime as a major challenge, as also ensuring fair and peaceful Lok Sabha Elections this year, and hosting the national games. He expressed confidence that these challenges would be met effectively by the state police.Theadded that the SDRF would be further strengthened in view of the possibility of natural disasters. Efforts will be made to set up one SDRF battalion in Kumaon also. He also said that, although government recruitments take time, efforts will be made to ensure recruitment to the vacancies in a timely and transparent manner at all levels and also to ensure timely promotions in the state police so that the morale of the force remains high at all levels.

Kumar also stated that the IPC and CrPC will be replaced by the new laws passed in the Parliament and, for this, training of the personnel and the prosecutors would be ensured. In response to a related question, Kumar asserted that passing of the new laws in the parliament is only a beginning and it will be a long process to replace the existing laws with new ones. He admitted that this will also be a major challenge. He added that training modules will be prepared and training given to all the investigators regarding the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defence Code and Indian Evidence Act.