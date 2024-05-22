EIL celebrates International Day of Families

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 May: The Experiment in International Living, Dehradun Centre, celebrated ‘International Day of Families’ on 19 May, in a grand way at Hotel Madhuban, here.

The Community Chairman, Rajive Rekhi, extended a warm welcome to every one present and thanked them for being there. He paid glowing tributes to HS Sadana, whom the EIL Family had lost recently.

He also highlighted the significance of ‘Family Day’ as families are basic units of Society.

Educationist Dr Anuj Sharan Singh shared his thoughts on the importance of families and the significant role they play across borders in the world.

Some prominent citizens of the town were inducted into the EIL Family on the occasion. The members were welcomed with a huge round of applause.

A Sufi Musical Evening was organised on this occasion. The artists mesmerised the audience with their excellent singing and music. The members were so deeply moved by the performance of the Sufi singer that they gave him a standing ovation to show their appreciation.

Each and everyone was all praise for the special efforts put in by the EIL Team to make the evening special.