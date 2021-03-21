EIL Dehradun centre celebrates its Golden Jubilee & International Women’s Day

DEHRADUN, 20 Mar: The Experiment in International Living, Dehra Dun Centre, celebrated its Golden Jubilee and International Women’s Day in grand style at the plush green lawns of Hotel Madhuban.

Although the CC, Shalini Dhanda, and her team had kept the members involved virtually throughout the pandemic year, this first ‘in person’ meet was an event eagerly awaited by the EIL fraternity. “Confirmations started pouring in from the first day the notice was sent, and we ended with a large and enthusiastic gathering of members and their spouses gracing the occasion”, Dhanda shared.

The Secretary, Anju Dawar, welcomed all those present and requested Dhanda, to address the gathering on the joint celebrations of the Golden Jubilee year and The International Women’s Day. The highlight of the day was the slide show compiled and put up for the gathering, on the journey down memory lane of EIL and the issues of the Girl Child and Empowerment of Women .

The gathering was also addressed by the Vice CC, Ashok Wasu ,who also apprised those present on the charitable work undertaken by EIL Dehra Dun Center under the supervision of Shalini Dhanda, Vice CC Ashok Wasu, David Hilton and Rajive Rekhi in the year that went by. Being a charitable organization, EIL had fulfilled its obligation by undertaking the renovation of the Kitchen and Dining Hall of the Mahila Ashram Dehradun, a home for the destitute women established in 1945. Members were also requested to donate generously both, their time and money to help the Ashram.

A beautiful gift was also given to all the ladies which was much appreciated .

The Secretary, Anju Dawar, thanked the members for their presence leaving them to enjoy the sumptuous snacks and dinner. It was indeed a pleasant site to see

the members in their best of attire, eager to interact and converse with each other like birds out of a cage, a cage they were forced into by the pandemic.