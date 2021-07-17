Election controversy hits Primary Teachers’ Association

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 16 Jul: After the self-declared results by the present executive in the election of primary teachers’ union, other candidates expressed their displeasure by registering an objection before the district office bearers of the organisation.

Before the elections of the Uttarakhand State Primary Teachers’ Association, Roorkee Unit, proposed to be held on 26 July, a general body meeting was organised by the office-bearers of Roorkee Block on Wednesday, in which all the teachers were invited to discuss the proposed election. At the meeting, some teachers offered to hand over the responsibility to the present executive in view of Covid-19, but a consensus could not be reached.

Union members Nazir Hussain and Anjesh protested at the meeting, proposing Munish Yadav for the post of president. They demanded conduct of the elections.

Munish Yadav, candidate for the post of president, and Rohitash Saini, candidate for general secretary, took action against the current executive by sending a letter to the district president and state president on reading news published in a daily newspaper on Friday that the old executive would remain. Yadav said that the present executive of the Roorkee Block unit has disregarded the constitution of the organisation and insulted the teachers. He has sent a letter to the higher officials demanding immediate action against the present executive.