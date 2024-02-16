Elections Please

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, all kinds of interest groups will attempt to arm-twist the governments in the states and the Centre to submit to their various demands. An example of this is the “Farmers’ Protest – 2” that has been launched seeking MSP guarantees from the Union Government. Uttarakhand, too, has witnessed the revival of the ‘Mool Niwas’ and ‘Land Law’ demands by coalitions of marginal groups seeking to make their presence known during election season. One can never tell which issue catches the public’s attention and becomes a ‘negotiable instrument’.

While this is part of the usual run-up to election time, it cannot be denied that, in the times of global connectivity and increased social media influence, there is scope for much greater foreign interference than before. It is not just crafting of ‘tool-kits’ for protests – valid and otherwise – there is also funding of disruptive elements at every level by external forces, ranging from nations like China to agenda driven billionaires.

It can be expected, therefore, that all kinds of incidents designed to influence public opinion are going to take place in the coming months. It cannot be said which of these might hit their intended targets and create difficulties for India’s mainstream politics. The political environment is already heated up as it is and rapidly fraying at the edges.

Perhaps, instead of letting this play out for another couple of months, the waiting period could be shortened by PM Modi announcing elections before the technical date of the Lok Sabha’s dissolution. This could disrupt the plans of those seeking to create disturbances. After inaugurating the temple in Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister’s popularity will be at an unprecedented high – why wait any longer? Or, are there plans to further shatter what unity remains within the opposition?

The earlier there is a new government in place, whatever uncertainty there is about who is going to lead India for the next term will be removed. The country can then get back to focusing on development and growth. There is a limit to how much street level activism the people can endure, particularly those living the Union and state capitals. Why leave anything to chance?