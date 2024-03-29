Embrace sanctity of Food, Behaviour & Thoughts: Mahant Devendra Das

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Mar: A large number of Sangat devotees reached the Guru Ram Rai Darbar here, today, to avail the darshan the holy flag pole and prayed for their wishes to be fulfilled. Mahant Devendra Das showered his blessings on them.

The Mahant threw light on the historical and religious significance of the Jhande Ji. He urged the Sangat devotees to embrace the sanctity of food, behavior and thoughts which would lead to a successful life. He said that the faith and belief of Sangat devotees is the brightest component of the Jhande Ji Mela.

He also announced that, very soon, a hi-tech Cancer Institute equipped with ultra-modern facilities would be devoted to serve the common public. Just as the Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is committed to providing excellent healthcare, the same way the Cancer Institute would also serve Cancer patients. He urged everyone to make yoga an inseparable part of their lives. In particular, he emphasised the significance of Surya Namaskar.

On Friday, the new Sangat devotees will be given namdaan and Gurumantra. As per tradition, Gurumantra is given before and after the raising of the holy flag pole. A group formed by the Sangat devotees is taking care of discipline, cleanliness, etc., during the Jhanda Mela.

The history of Darbar Sahib pond is closely associated with its history. Every year, the Sangat devotees take a dip in the holy pond. After the renovation of Shri Darbar Sahib, its pond has also become even more attractive. Especially in the night, the reflection of lightings of Shri Darbar Sahib in the water of the pond make it look fabulous. An ozone water filtration plant has been installed that does not let the water become polluted and maintains its cleanliness.

A Voluntary Blood Donation Camp was also organised by the Blood Bank of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital in which Sangat devotees, both men and women, enthusiastically donated blood. A total of 104 Units of blood were collected. The Camp will continue on Friday.