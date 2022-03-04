Emergency services in Graphic Era Hospital connected with state-of-the-art technology

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 March: Emergency services of Graphic Era Hospital have been connected with state-of-the-art facilities. Following this, 24 hours emergency medical service will be available at the hospital.

In the emergency services of Graphic Era Hospital (Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences), located between Selaqui and Jhajhra, almost all the departments including Gynecology, General Physician, Pulmonary, Orthopedics, have been connected to the emergency services. Radiology, CT scan, X-ray and Ultrasound machines have been installed. The most advanced facility for CT scan, angio CT is also available in emergency services, which is important for implanting stents in heart patients.

The hospital is equipped with 1000 mm digital X-ray machines as well as portable digital X-ray machines which can be taken to the patient’s bed to take their X-rays. Not only this, C arm compatible hydraulic beds have been made available for patients in the TRIAGE area of emergency service.

For better treatment of children, infants, pregnant women, orthopaedic, chest, lung patients, various other arrangements have been made with availability of experienced and renowned medical experts. A-state-of-the-art lab, setup for instant test results of various types, is also functional. The operation theatre is also equipped with digital operation table and instruments.

President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that the services of eminent experts with facilities based on the latest technology of Ventilator, BiPAP (Bilevel positive airway pressure), etc., have been designed as per the needs of the state.

During the COVID pandemic, GEIMS was the first in Uttarakhand to make Sputnik-V vaccination available. At that time this vaccine was available nowhere in Uttarakhand and nearby areas.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that rather than charging high fees from people, arrangements have been made to rope in the best medical experts and make available state-of-the-art and people sensitive service at the hospital in the state.