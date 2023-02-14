Eminent poet Savitri Kala is no more

Dehradun, 12 Feb: Eminent poet, writer and a well known social activist Savitri Nauityal Kala, also known by her nick name Savi, breathed her last at about 10 p.m. on Friday night. She was admitted at Synergy Hospital for the past ten days. She was 82 years old. She is survived by her son, daughter in law and two grand daughters. Her mortal remains were consigned to the flames in Haridwar yesterday.

She had been a regular participant at many Kavi Sammelans in Dehradun and elsewhere. She was a well respected literary and social figure of Uttarakhand and had written 14 books. She was currently living in Pacific Estate at Anurag Nursery in Indira Nagar. Her death has been condoled by several eminent literary figures, organisations as well as social organisations. “Yeh Meri Nadi Hai, Rishta, Dariya and Betian Mushkil Mein Hain” were some of her more popular poetry collections.

She had taught at several schools in Dehradun and had retired in the year 2000 from the position of Vice Principal at Central School, FRI, Dehradun. She had been awarded many honours for her contribution to literature and to society.