Eminent Social worker Kamal Behl passes away

Dehradun, 7 Feb: Eminent social worker Kamal Behl, wife of Brig KG Behl (Retd), passed away today. She was 79 years old and not keeping well for the last few days. She had been admitted to hospital, but succumbed.

As Brig KG Behl is the president of many organisations of Doon Valley, Kamal Behl always worked shoulder to shoulder with him. She attended all the social functions for the welfare of the public, including ex-Servicemen and their families.

The cremation will take place on 8 February at 11:30 a.m. at Lakhi Bagh. A prayer meeting will be held on 9 February from 3 to 4 p.m. at Swarg Puri Ashram opposite police lines, Race Course. All Ex-Servicemen of Doon Valley, members of the Sanyukta Nagrik Sangthan, other associated organisation and families have extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul.