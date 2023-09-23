“Employees of cooperative banks will get salaries as in nationalised banks”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Sep: Cooperatives Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has directed top officials to provide salaries and other facilities to cooperative banks like those of employees and officers of nationalised banks, as well as to make a transfer policy for cooperative banks and to implement a dress code.

Cooperatives Minister Dr Rawat was speaking at the review meeting of cooperatives of Khirsu, Pabau, Thalisain, and Bironkhal blocks (partial) of the Srinagar Assembly Constituency in the auditorium of the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project Directorate today on Friday.

Secretary Purushottam said that the State Cooperative Bank is developing a transfer policy software which will make transfer and posting easier.

Minister Dr Rawat said that, apart from the Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme, bank officials should speed up the distribution of house loans, vehicle and other loans. A target should be set to distribute loans of Rs 200 crore. He said that all the employees of co-operative banks and cooperative societies will make an Ayushman card and Abha ID and register on the ‘I Rakt’ portal to donate blood.

Dr Rawat said that, in the campaign to make Nikshay Mitra, the Cooperative Department has secured the first position in the state. For this, the Health Department will honour Secretary Dr VBRC Purushottam and Registrar Cooperative Alok Kumar Pandey. The Minister has also talked about the progress regarding Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Joint Cooperative Farming and said that this can prove to be a boon for the villagers. Anand Shukla, the nodal officer of the project, has said that under the Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Joint Cooperative Farming, vegetables, kiwi, apple, peach and orange are being produced in three blocks on 21 acres of land.

On this occasion, Secretary Cooperative Dr. VBRC Purushottam, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Uttarakhand, Alok Kumar Pandey, Chairman, DCB Kotdwar, Narendra Singh Rawat, Additional Registrar Ira Upreti, Additional Registrar and Nodal Officer Anand Shukla, Joint Registrar MP Tripathi, Deputy Director, Projects, Rajesh Chauhan, AR Dehradun Suman Kumar, AR Pauri Paan Singh Rana, ADCO Prem Kumar, Ved Baliyan, Geeta Bharti, ADO, Shailendra Rawat, Anup Singh, etc., were present.