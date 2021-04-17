Employment Generation highest priority for CII Northern Region

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Apr: Abhimanyu Munjal, the newly elected Chairman of CII Northern Region, shared the agenda and focus areas of CII in the Northern Region for the year 2021-22.

“Our first priority would be employment generation in the northern region by focusing on industries like manufacturing, hospitality, food and agriculture, infrastructure and tourism. Our focus would be on investment, policy advocacy, ease of doing business so that we can get more companies to invest in the region. The CII northern region has seven states and three UTs. Besides this, we will focus on environmental sustainability, competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises, promoting research and development spending; promoting technologies, startups and future businesses besides governance and digitisation, and rural-urban connect,” said Munjal.

“CII will do the advocacy with State Government on Digitisation of Key Services such as – Digital Records of Land Banks, Health Records, PDS Services, etc.”

Munjal also shared that in view of the prevailing covid situation, CII has outlined a 5-point critical agenda for control of the rampant spread of infections which states that on no account should any type of meeting or gathering comprising more than 10 people be permitted for any purpose; wherever possible industries should encourage work from home, ensure hygiene in industries and follow Covid protocols; all public transport including metros, trains and buses must run at one-third seating capacity and vaccination should be opened to all age groups and made available for longer time periods at vaccination centres.

He added, “CII has represented to the state governments that there should not be a complete lockdown and CII can complement the vaccination drive in India as some of our member companies have already organised medical camps for their employees and their families. Our member companies would have employees and their family members contributing 5-6% of the population of the country. Vaccination should be open to all age groups and should be made available for longer times. Private Sector has also come in support to ensure supply of Oxygen in hospitals.”

He highlighted that CII through its extensive network of State & Zonal Offices and 9 Centres of Excellence (COEs) across the country has worked very extensively with stakeholders to combat the impact of Covid-19 on economy and country at large.