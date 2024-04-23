Empowering Leadership: Doon Varsity VC redefines Academia with Compassion & Inclusivity

By Dr Rashi Mishra

“It takes a great man to be a good listener,” a popular quote by Calvin Coolidge, the 30th President of the United States, could slightly be changed today to say, “It takes a great woman to be a good listener”. Doon University Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal is not only a great listener but also known for her calm style leadership style.

In the realm of academia, the role of a Vice-Chancellor often evokes notions of authority, decision-making ability, and strategic vision. Yet, amidst the demands of leadership and institutional supervision, there exists a dimension often overlooked – the humane side of a Vice-Chancellor. Prof Dangwal leads with empathy; understanding the diverse needs, aspirations, and challenges faced by students, faculty and staff. In a time marked by lot of academic pressures, societal expectations, and uncertainties, the well-being of individuals within university communities has become increasingly crucial. She has worked to create a supportive atmosphere that prioritises inclusivity and diversity, ensuring that opportunities are available for underrepresented individuals and groups.

In the narrative of university leadership, the emergence of a Vice-Chancellor with a humane side signifies a paradigm shift – a departure from traditional notions of authority towards a more compassionate and inclusive approach to governance. By balancing strategic acumen with empathy, understanding, and a genuine concern for the well-being of the university community, Prof Dangwal exemplifies the transformative power of leadership infused with humanity.

As a female Vice-Chancellor, her journey stands as proof of resilience, determination, and an unwavering pursuit of academic excellence. While her achievements are laudable, it is essential to acknowledge the complexities and challenges she has faced. Professor Dangwal derives strength from collective wisdom and is renowned for the profound impact of her leadership, characterised by compassion, empathy, and a sincere concern for the welfare of the university community. It’s widely acknowledged that a Vice-Chancellor holds significant influence over the academic, administrative and cultural fabric of the institution. However, what truly sets an exceptional leader apart is not just their ability to navigate toward success, but their capability to establish genuine connections with individuals on a human level, as exemplified by the Vice-Chancellor of Doon University.