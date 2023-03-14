Endometriosis Awareness Walkathon held in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Mar: The Dehradun Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society conducted an ‘Endometriosis Awareness Walkathon’, here, on 12 March.

The theme of the Walkathon was to spread awareness about Endometriosis among the public.

DGP, Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar and Alaknanda Ashok, Dean, College of Technology, Pantnagar, flagged off the Walkathon.

Alaknanda Ashok shared her concern about Endometriosis as a significant cause of pelvic pain. Alaknanda led the Walkathon along with about 120 participants.

The event was organised by Dr Arti Luthra, President, GODS, and coordinated by Dr Aakriti Gupta and supported by all prominent gynaecologists of Dehradun including Dr Suman Sethi, Dr Asha Rawal, Dr Sarveshwari Nautiyal, Dr Nisha Gera, Dr Reena Ahuja, Dr Nimisha Kala, Dr Tushar Agarwal, Dr Meghna Shrivastava, Anshu Kakkar and PGs of Indresh Hospital.

Organisations such as Rotary E-Club 3080 represented by Vikas Dewan, Sushant Ahuja and Mohit Goel, SJA Alumni Association represented by its President Praveen Chandok, Art of Living represented by Anil Mishra and Aparna Mishra and Dehradun Club Morning Tennis Association supported the walk with their presence.

The Walkathon started from Astley Hall up to Clock Tower, Buddha Chowk, Parade Ground and ended at Drishti Eye Institute. The Dehradun Obs & Gynae Society tried to spread awareness about the importance of Endometriosis using banners and Placards. Steps to be taken for the prevention and early diagnosis of this gripping disease were discussed by the doctors.

Dr Arti Luthra stressed that one in ten women may be suffering from endometriosis causing Severe Pain during Periods, Ovarian cysts, Infertility and Chronic pelvic pain. The programme was supported by Team Drishti in every way.