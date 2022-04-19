Ensure minimal power cuts during summer season: CS

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun April 18: Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu held a review meeting with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited and UREDA at the Secretariat here today. Keeping in view the problems of the industry and the common person during the summer season, the Chief Secretary directed UPCL to supply electricity ensuring minimal power cuts. He said that apart from preventing theft of electricity, special efforts needed to be made to continuously reduce line losses, etc. He directed the UPCL and the Forest Department to work jointly on logging of trees so that power lines are not broken and power supply not disrupted during storms.

The Chief Secretary stressed that there is a need to increase the sources of energy in the state. Sandhu further directed UJVNL to work in the field of solar energy. He directed all the officers that all the pending cases at the level of the State Government and Government of India be disposed of expeditiously.

The Chief Secretary directed PTCUL to complete the projects on time by holding a joint meeting with the Forest Department regarding forest clearance, etc., regarding all the important pending projects. He also directed UREDA to conduct studies on increasing the generation of solar power in the state. He asked those concerned to study the works and innovative suggestions made by some states, which have done good work in the field of solar energy and adopt them in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Managing Directors of all three corporations and other senior officials were present on the occasion.