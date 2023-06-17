Entrance examination of Himalayan College of Nursing, Jollygrant held

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Principal Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi informed that Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN) Jollygrant conducted BSc Nursing Entrance Exam-2023. Hundreds of candidates had registered for the entrance exam for 145 seats in B.Sc Nursing. Tremendous enthusiasm was seen amongst the candidates for the entrance examination. Strict security arrangements were made by the university administration in the Himalayan College of Nursing to make the entrance examination full proof, fair and cheating-free and to be completed safely. Principal Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi said that the result of the entrance examination will be declared on coming June 24. The process of counseling for admission will be started on the basis of examination results on July 3 and 4.