Entrepreneurs are brand ambassadors of U’khand: Dhami

CM presents Amar Ujala Excellence Awards to eminent persons

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented excellence awards to several eminent people of society at the Amar Ujala Excellence Awards ceremony organised at a hotel near ISBT today. The dignitaries who were awarded with the Excellence Award by the Chief Minister included Padma Bhushan Chandi Prasad Bhatt, Padma Shri Basanti Devi Bisht, Madhuri Barthwal, Pritam Bhartwan, former Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie Sanjeev Chopra, Director IIT Roorkee Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, poet Atul Sharma, educationist DS Mann, social activist Anoop Nautiyal, Yoga ambassador Dilraj Kaur and several others who have contributed significantly towards enrichment of the society in various fields. Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he was feeling proud to honour those who have done excellent work for society throughout their lives. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of the state have created history in the elections this time. The myth that the government changed every time in Uttarakhand in the elections has been broken. He said that the efforts of the government were continuing for the development of Uttarakhand. Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government was striving to include the state amongst the leading states of the country. The condition of roads in the state has improved. With better road connectivity in every area, industrialisation of the state would get a major boost. The endeavour was to provide a better environment to the industries in Uttarakhand. The entrepreneurs are the brand ambassadors of the state. The Chief Minister said that travelling from Dehradun to Delhi would become easier with the construction of the expressway. This distance would be covered in less time than an airplane. He said that the Prime Minister has deep faith in Kedarnath. Under his guidance, the construction of the grand Kedarpuri was in the final stage. Beautification work of Badrinath has also begun, he said. The Chief Minister said that 1064 app has been launched to make the state free from corruption. Initiatives have been taken to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state and verification of outsiders so that peace and law and order are maintained in the state. He said that Bodhisattva Vichaar Shrankhla has been started to ensure the participation of intellectuals and subject experts in the development of the state. Senior Resident Editor of Amar Ujala, Sanjay Abhigyan welcomed the Chief Minister on the occasion.