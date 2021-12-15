Environment activist Tulsi Gowda presented Mother Teresa Memorial Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 13 Dec: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Change to tribal environmental activist from Karnataka Tulsi Gowda at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. Known as the Encyclopedia of Forests, Tulsi Gowda is credited with planting more than 30,000 trees.

The Awards instituted by the Harmony Foundation were also presented to Paani Foundation, young environmentalist Aadya Joshi, and founder of Mission Green Mumbai Subhajit Mukherjee. The award for Paani Foundation was accepted by Dr Avinash Pol.

Chairman of Harmony Foundation and former Vice Chairman of State Minorities Commission Dr Abraham Mathai was also present.