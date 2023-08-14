Ephiphanies Art Exhibition opens to visitors in Mussoorie

By: Tania Saili Bakshi

Mussoorie ’s own Shubhdarshini Singh’s solo exhibition titled ‘Epiphanies’ opened to visitors at VR Art Space, Parade Point, Clock Tower. This collection of over thirty paintings that were made during Covid pandemic, portray the artist’s personal way of dealing with loss, depression and loneliness. In the months that followed, the artist followed her heart and put paint to canvass to depict her inner feelings.

These colourful canvasses -some as large as 36×36 -show nature, the seasons, the flora and fauna of the hillside in all its glory. This collection holds a special place in the artist’s heart with each one telling a tale of its own.

Calling themselves the Outsider Art artists, Singh has had no formal training in painting, unless one includes the fact that she has had her education at Shantiniketan’s Vishwa Bharati. The self-taught artist’s paintings are packed with her dreams, hopes and vision, feelings, failures, and triumphs. Epiphany catches the viewer’s attention and hits an emotional cord. In her own words Shubhdarshini Singh says: “Most of my work here was done when I was dealing with a lot of loneliness, depression and angst during Covid. These paintings were a source of relief and inspiration for me to look forward to doing something worthwhile during the pandemic.” She further adds, “This collection also shows my inner transformation from a city girl to someone who has made these hills her home.”

Not new to creativity she completed her mass communication from Chandigarh, post which she worked as a copywriter and print journalist. Soon she moved into TV production as a coordinator, and then as a self-taught painter, producer, director, script director for various programs in several genres.

Her first solo exhibition on Medical Art was held at the Art Gallery, New Delhi in 2009 as well as Bharat Bhavan.

Surbhi Aggarwal curator of the exhibition observed: ‘It was difficult for me to pick out the best from her varied work. She is a very creative person. I am so surprised that she has yet to find recognition. as an artist for the incredible work she has done.’ She seems to grasp a sudden manifestation or perception of the essential nature or meaning of something. In her painting ‘Lovers’ she has an intuitive grasp of reality through a usually simple though striking event. Suddenly, as if by a swift insight, everything is made clear.