Era of soft state is over: Sudhanshu Trivedi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 22 May: BJP’s National Spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi today said that the era of India being a soft state was over now, and the next twenty years would push India as a leading nation at the global level. Trivedi was addressing a function organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra on the occasion of Narad Jayanti, also observed as Day of Hindi Journalism as the keynote speaker here today.

He was speaking on the theme of “75 years of Independence and Me”. He recalled that though India had gained her independence 75 years ago in 1947, the mindset of those who were ruling then remained colonised to the West to the extent that even media and the films of that era reflected that colonised mindset. He said that even the eternal divine character Narad had been grossly caricatured as a joker in Hindi films. The mindset in the films of sixties to eighties was such that those wearing dhoti, tilak, Rudraksh necklace or those speaking pure Hindi were either shown as villains or comedians. The mainstream media never gave space to other opinions other than the left liberal opinions. He also said that the post Independence period in India, could be roughly divided into three periods of 25 years each. The first 25 years were those where a single party was winning all the major elections and the BJP (The Jansangh) then was almost irrelevant. Post 1972 till 1998 saw some other parties too making a mark in the political arena. The Congress lost power at the Centre in 1977 for the first time and other parties came to power for the first time at the Centre. Jansangh had by then become relevant but not a major political party. However, the DNA of all the prime ministers till the year 1998 remained a Congress DNA. It was for the first time then when Atal Bihari Vajpayee had become Prime Minister, that a person whose DNA was different from Congress had come to power. The BJP had become a major political force by then, but it was still not powerful enough to come to power on its own. However, it was for the first time that India had begun to assert itself internationally when it not only conducted nuclear tests but openly declared to the world that it has done so.

Trivedi said that was in the year 2014 when it became the leading political party beating every other party. Since then it has only grown further. Now Indian foreign policy has diversified beyond formal diplomacy, economy driven foreign policy and strategy driven foreign policy to add cultural dimension and Indian diaspora as crucial elements of foreign policy. It has also developed teeth to respond strongly to attempts to create terror in India. All of a sudden, the era of soft state is over under Modi. India has now begun to expand its activities and also begun to recognise its own contribution to science since ancient times. The next twenty five years would establish it as a leading global power, financially, strategically as well as culturally if the things continued to move in the right direction that the nation was currently moving towards.

Entrepreneur Sandeep Kedia was the Chief Guest, while the programme was chaired by Chairman of the Vishwa Samvad Kendra Surendra Mittal. Vijay Kumar, Director of Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Ranjeet Singh Jyala and Himanshu K Aggarwal were also present on the occasion.

Journalists who were honoured today included News Editor of The Pioneer and former correspondent of Garhwal Post, Paritosh Kimothi, Bureau head of Amar Ujala Rakesh Khanduri, Bhupendra Kandari of Rashtriya Sahara, Bharti Saklani of News 18, Shailesh Nautiyal and Afzal Ahmed.