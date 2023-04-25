ESM, dependants should get full benefit of schemes meant for them: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Apr: “Special care should be taken to ensure that the soldiers and their dependants get 100 percent benefit of the schemes being run by the Sainik Rehabilitation Institute, Central Sainik Board and other organisations.”

Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said this while chairing a meeting of the Uttarakhand Sainik Rehabilitation Association at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The Governor said that the Sainik Rehabilitation Institute should implement the ongoing schemes at the grassroots level.

He told the officials that the schemes should be widely publicised to implement them at the ground level and benefit more people. Due to lack of information, the eligible people are being deprived of the benefits of the schemes, so there is a need to focus on this. The Governor also gave instructions to use the website, social media and mass media along with new techniques for the promotion of the schemes.

Lt-General Singh instructed the officers to organise special camps to motivate ex-servicemen and their dependants towards self-employment. He said that training and information should be made available to ex-servicemen and their dependants for self-employment through camps. For this, coordination should be done with the Chief Development Officer through the Sainik Welfare Officer posted in the districts.

The Governor reminded that Uttarakhand is a state where ex-servicemen can play an important role in organic farming, natural farming, afforestation and reverse migration from border areas. The Governor directed that a database should be prepared to include all ex-servicemen and their dependants for better utilisation of the schemes.

Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadoria, Director, Sainik Welfare, Brigadier Amrutlal, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava and other officials were present at the meeting.