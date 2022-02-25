ESM should motivate youth to join Armed Forces: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: A delegation of the ‘Purva Sainik Sangthan’, Pithoragarh, led by Major Lalit Singh (Retd) called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The ex-servicemen who came from Pithoragarh discussed various issues with the Governor. They apprised him about the issues related to expansion of CSD canteen in Pithoragarh, appointment of doctors in ECHS, and increasing the share of ex-servicemen in the state government’s recruitments.

Governor Singh praised initiatives like the “Eklavya Defense Academy”, a coaching institute run by ex-servicemen in Pithoragarh to recruit youth into the army. He said that free coaching institutes should be established in all the districts of the state to help the youth join the army. Ex-servicemen could play an important role in this direction. Uttarakhand makes an important contribution in the defence sector. Along with the youth, the daughters of Uttarakhand should also be encouraged to join the armed forces. The Governor added that ex-servicemen of the state should take the initiative to help the needy youth who are interested in the army. They should pass on the benefit of their experience and training to the new generation. The youth should be properly guided by ex-servicemen so that more of them contribute to the military services.

Present on this occasion were Capt Chatar Singh Bora (R), Capt Harish Chandra Joshi (R), Major Subedar Chandra Singh Bora (R), Capt Chanchal Singh (R) and other ex-servicemen.