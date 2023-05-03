European experts deliver lectures on latest in Robotics at GEU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 May: European experts said, today, that there is tremendous scope for mechanical engineers in the health care sector the world over. These stalwart academicians from Lithuania participated as expert speakers in a guest lecture organised at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today.

Vilnius Tech University in Lithuania figures in the list of top ranking universities of Europe. Head of the Mechatronics and Digital Manufacturing Department of the university, Prof Dr Vytautas Bucinskas said that the Biology sector and medical fields have been immensely benefitted by technological advances in the field of mechanical engineering and robotics. Mechanical engineers use their skills to design tools, apparatus and systems needed in the biomedical sector, today.

Mechanical engineering techniques, he added, are used in designing sophisticated medical equipment and play an important role in heart-care automation too. Trained mechanical engineers are in high demand for designing bio-mechanical suits and implants for disabled, elderly and army personnel. The 3D printing done before surgery too needs help from this fraternity of engineers.

Prof Vytautas also spoke about the latest technologies that are being used in the field of Robotics, Mechatronics, Bio-medical engineering and Neurometrics across the globe.

Faculty in the Department of Mobile Machinery and Railway Transport of the university, Prof Sarunas Sukevicius spoke about the latest technologies that are being used in the automotive engineering sector. He added that the focus of contemporary automotive engineers is on green logistics and that the vehicles designed using new techniques are more environment-friendly. He also spoke about the innovative and hybrid techniques that are used in vehicles like the three-wheeled-tilting-vehicles, e-cart, e-sports team, circular racing team and cart racing team.

Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering at Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Ashwani Sharma, faculty members, Dr Nitin Johri, Dr Rakesh Sharma, Puneet Gupta and students were present on the occasion.