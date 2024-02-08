Everest BKCC Season 5 delights Doon with Culinary Excellence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (Everest BKCC), India’s largest culinary challenge for final-year hospitality students, hosted its Uttarakhand regional round at IHM, Dehradun.

The jury for Everest BKCC Season 5, consisting of Chef Rahul Wali, Chef Sahil Arora, Chef Sidakpreet Singh Kalra, and Chef Pushar Bora, commended the participating students for their use of ingredients, innovation, and presentation.

Winners of Everest BKCC Season 5 from Uttarakhand were Everest Coriander Powder (students from Kukreja Institute of Hotel Management, Dehradun), with the 1st and 2nd runners-up being Everest Chhole Masala (students from Amrapali Institute of Hotel Management, Haldwani) and Everest Jiralu Powder (students from State Institute of Hotel Management, Dehradun), respectively.

The theme of this challenge, ‘Flavours of India’, aims to raise awareness about Indian regional cuisines, promote Indian food globally using local spices, and revive forgotten regional recipes.

Scheduled to be held in 15 cities across India, including Lucknow, Durgapur, Chandigarh, NCR-Delhi, Indore, Chennai, Kottayam, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Pune, Patan, Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Goa. Everest BKCC Season 5 will culminate with the Grand Finale in Mumbai on 29-30 March.

Supported by partners such as Incredible India – Ministry of Tourism, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Indian Culinary Forum, Western India Chefs’ Association (WICA), Chefs Association of Five Rivers, Varanasi Chefs’ Association, Telangana Chef’s Association, Culinary Forum of Goa, and Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF), the event is designed to create awareness and promote regional cuisines.

Ekkta Bhargeva, Publisher of Better Kitchen, emphasised the event’s objective to prepare students for future challenges and promote Indian regional food globally using local ingredients. The national winner will receive a scholarship of USD 5750 under the USA J1 Chef Exchange Visitor Program, while the first and second runners-up will receive scholarships worth USD 1000 and USD 750, respectively, along with a year of internship placement in the USA, facilitated by EverestBKCC’s International Placement & Study Abroad Partner, Wisdom Career & Education.