Everest Twin Nungshi ties the Knot ‘adventure style’: Garlands the bridegroom with Carabiners that she used for various climbs!

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 16 Apr: Till 12th April 2023, for 31 years India’s famous Everest twins Nungshi Tashi did everything together. Their bio data was carbon copy of each other. 13 April changed all that for the first time, as elder twin Nungshi tied the knot with her fiancé Avinash Varghese at a simple ‘family’ celebration in DSOI, Garhi Cantt.

‘I met Avinash at a party of common friends in Invercargill, New Zealand’s southernmost city, and it was love at first sight’, stated the beaming bride. The twin sisters visit New Zealand regularly as recipients of Edmund Hillary Fellowship. Younger twin Tashi while complimenting her sister for beating her to this biggest of all climbs in their life, jokingly declared ‘thank God she ’s off my back finally, now I can feel fully free and discover parts of me I never knew living in her shadow!’

Hailing from Kerala, Avinash Varghese’s parents, both banking professionals, migrated to New Zealand 20 years ago and have set up thriving businesses across New Zealand. ‘This typical ‘two-states’ marriage was as adventurous as the twin sisters’ life so far. ‘Can you imagine I met him exactly 100 days ago and on 101st day we are married’ says a visibly happy Nungshi . I gave parents just 4 weeks to prepare or I said ‘I will marry Avinash at Everest Base camp. Those who can hike all the way there are welcome to join!’

The wedding ceremony was attended only by very close friends and family members. Over a dozen foreign friends and large number of ‘baraatis’ from Kerala attended. The Governor and Chief Minister could not attend due to prior commitments to bless the ‘Daughter of Uttarakhand’.

Among dignitaries, Mata Mangala of Hans Foundation joined celebrations with her entire family. DGP Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar too attended the reception.

New Zealand high Commissioner to India, David Pyne sent a bouquet of flowers with the message ‘It’s so amazing that you have another New Zealand Connection.’

As in many parts of the world, the twin sisters are very well known in New Zealand having graduated in sports from there in 2015. They celebrated their graduation by climbing New Zealand’s tallest peak Mt Aoraki becoming world’s first female twins to do so!

On being asked her marriage plans, Tashi said ‘I do not want to push my self into it, just because my sister has taken the plunge. So good on her, and yes, I think I will follow her in a year or so.’