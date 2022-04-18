Every family of the state will have access to health facilities: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Apr: Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, today held a press conference at the Directorate General of Health, Ministry of Medical Health and Family Welfare here in relation to the health mela and the fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme. He reminded that an important scheme called Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre was being operated, in collaboration with the Government of India, to make available the health facilities and services to the common man as near to his home as possible. He said that on the fourth anniversary of this scheme, various events related to health would be organised in different areas in the entire country as well as in Uttarakhand and health services and counselling would be made available to the general public at these centres through tele-consultation. Rawat said that ‘Yoga and Health Sessions’ would also be organised at these centres under the banner of Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, on Sunday in which the importance of yoga for maintaining health of the common man would be impressed upon. On Monday, the development block level health fair (Melas) would be organised in the state. These Melas, he said would be organised at the block level from 18 to 22 April 2022. The Health Minister further informed that a one-day health fair would also be organised in all the 95 development blocks of the state between 18 and 22 April. In addition to the above, a one-day health fair will also be organised in 7 municipal corporations and 11 municipal bodies of the state. District Magistrates and CMOs of each district have been directed to hold these Melas and they have been made responsible for the successful organisation of health fairs. Rawat also informed that 1464 health and wellness centres are being operated in the state of Uttarakhand, out of which 1031 sub-centres, 38 urban primary health centres and 395 health and wellness centres are being operated at PHCs. In the past, only ANMs were stationed at the health sub-centres, which provided services of maternal and child health and immunisation. He said that after upgrading the sub-centres into health and wellness centres, trained MLHP (Mid Level Health Providers) have been deployed at these centres, through which screening of cancer of uterus, breast and mouth, screening of hypertension and diabetes was also being carried out as well as Counselling was also provided regarding prevention of other noncommunicable diseases. Apart from this, pre-natal, post-delivery, immunisation and family planning services are also being provided. Awareness and counselling about yoga, physical exercise, nutrition and clean food apart from other facilities are also being provided at the Health and Wellness Centres. He said that on this occasion, the work of providing teleconsultation facility at health and wellness centres would representatives mentioned above. A committee of 8 to 10 members have been constituted at the block level under the leadership of District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers, which would be fully responsible for the operation of the fair. While listing the priorities of the health fair, the minister said that digital health ID of every citizen would be created, in which the details of that person would be kept safe after screening of noncommunicable diseases (Diabetes, Hypertension, Oral Cancer, etc.). Ayushman card of eligible beneficiaries would also be made. Primary health services and counselling would also be provided through tele-consultation and necessary treatment would be available by providing referral facility. Awareness would be created start and arrangements for teleconsultation would be seen through e-Sanjeevani portal. He informed that in the health fair, Members of Parliament, MLAs, District Panchayat Presidents and other public representatives would also be participating. The selection of suitable place for the fair would be done as per the advice and instructions of the public about maintaining health through yoga and meditation. He said that instructions have also been given to various departments to participate in making the health fair successful. During this, Health Secretary Pankaj Pandey, Director, National Health Mission Sonika, Director General Health Dr Tripti Bahuguna, Dr Shailja Bhatt and others were present.