Everybody should help promote Sanskrit: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 May: Sanskrit Education Secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav and Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University Prof Dinesh Chandra Shastri called on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan here, today, and apprised him about the ongoing activities in the university and the state regarding promotion of the Sanskrit language.

On this occasion, the Governor said that Devvani Sanskrit is the second official language of the state and it is everyone’s duty to make the effort for the uplift of the language. He said that work is being done in this direction through Sanskrit University. The Governor added that Uttarakhand Sanskrit University should also make additional efforts to provide better environment and facilities to the students. The university should also conduct student exchange programme with other universities on research. He assured that solutions would be found soon for the difficulties being faced by the university.

Also present on this occasion were Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Swati S Bhadoria, Director, Sanskrit Education, Padmakar Mishra, Registrar Girish Kumar Awasthi and Private Secretary to the Governor, Lalit Joshi.