Everyone is benefiting from welfare schemes in U’khand: Dhami

CM holds rallies in Ghansali, Bhatwari

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Ghansali/Uttarkashi, 3 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a public meeting in Ghansali in district Tehri, today, where he claimed that everyone in the state is getting the benefits of the schemes launched in the state by the Central and State governments. Dhami was seeking support for the BJP Tehri Lok Sabha constituency candidate, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, here.

On arrival, he met local people and addressed a public meeting in the main market. He asserted that he had come here with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has resolved to make Uttarakhand a developed and leading state of the country. For this resolution, it is necessary that BJP wins all the five seats from the state with a record margin. Dhami also reminded that Uttarakhand has achieved many firsts in the past two years. It has become the first state to implement the UCC, the first to implement the New Education Policy, and the first to bring a strict anti-copying law and anti-mass conversion law.

The CM said that everyone in the state is a beneficiary of one or the other welfare schemes of the Centre, and the state government. Describing Ghansali as a land of heroes, Dhami said that Tehri Lake is being developed as a tourist destination. A G20 summit meet was held in Tehri, which is a matter of pride for everyone in the state.

CM Dhami also held a huge road show in Bhatwadi, Uttarkashi, today. A huge crowd of BJP workers and supporters gathered for the CM’s road show. He reached Ramlila Maidan in Bhatwadi after the road show and addressed a public meeting, also, seeking votes in support of BJP candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah. Dhami said that Prime Minister Modi has sent him as a messenger amongst them. In order to ensure continuance of rapid development in the country and the state, it is necessary to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the country for the third time. He said that after Modi became the Prime Minister, India has gained much esteem and respect in the world. Thanks to Prime Minister Modi, Uttarakhand had also got the opportunity to hold three G-20 events.

On this occasion, CM Dhami also listed the achievements of the Central Government. He said that PM Modi has taken many big decisions in the interest of the country. With him becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, the concept of making India a developed India by 2047 would be actualised. He reminded that, under Modi, the practice of triple talaq has ended in the country. Besides this, a grand Ram Temple has also been constructed and consecrated in Ayodhya. Since the Modi government was formed at the Centre, the development of the country has gained unprecedented momentum. Whatever promises he made to the public, be it the issue of Ram Mandir or Article 370 or the issue of triple talaq, he had fulfilled them on priority basis. Modi has increased the prestige of India abroad. Today, India has become the fifth most powerful economy in the world. In the future, India would become the third largest economy.

Earlier, during the road show in Bhatwadi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suddenly stopped his convoy near Raithal village where the people were pleasantly surprised to see him among them. He got down from his car and greeted everyone and sought the blessings of elders and greeted everyone with folded hands. He also obliged the children by taking selfies with them.

CM Dhami said that everyone has gathered here to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. He said that everyone should give their blessings to BJP candidate from Tehri Mala Rajlakshmi and send her to the Lok Sabha after making her victorious with a large number of votes.