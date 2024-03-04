Everyone should fulfil one’s responsibility to make India a developed nation: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 27 deputy jailers and 285 prison guards selected through the State Public Service Commission, for the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department, at a function held in the Chief Minister’s Official residence here today. In all, a total of 312 candidates were given appointment letters.

While congratulating all the newly appointed officials, the Chief Minister said that today is a very happy day for all of those selected and handed over the appointment letters as they have reached this position and achieved success after lot of hard work. The CM called upon those selected to set a target for themselves from the very first day. They should decide that they will discharge the responsibility given to them as per the mandates of the post and with full responsibility . He said that the youth have an important role in bringing innovation to the ground.