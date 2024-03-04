Everyone should fulfil one’s responsibility to make India a developed nation: Dhami

CM hands over appointment letters to 27 Deputy Jailors and 285 Prison Guards
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 2 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 27 deputy jailers and 285 prison guards selected through the State Public Service Commission, for the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department, at a function held in the Chief Minister’s Official residence here today. In all, a total of 312 candidates were given appointment letters.
While congratulating all the newly appointed officials, the Chief Minister said that today is a very happy day for all of those selected and handed over the appointment letters as they have reached this position and achieved success after lot of hard work. The CM called upon those selected to set a target for themselves from the very first day. They should decide that they will discharge the responsibility given to them as per the mandates of the post and with full responsibility. He said that the youth have an important role in bringing innovation to the ground.
Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of making India a developed nation by the year 2047, accordingly, everyone will have to fulfil whatever responsibility he or she has got at every step, with full dedication. By fulfilling one’s respective responsibility, one will be able to take the country and the state forward.
On this occasion, Secretary Home Shailesh Bagoli, Additional Secretary Home Atar Singh, Director General of Prisons Vimla Gunjyal, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Dadhi Ram, Assistant Inspector General of Prisons Yashwant Singh and other officers concerned were present.