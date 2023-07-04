Ex Spl Chief Secretary of Telangana suggests ways to decongest Mussoorie Traffic

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jul: Ex Special Chief Secretary of Telangana and retired IAS officer BP Acharya, who was recently on a trip to Dehradun district, has given certain suggestions to District Magistrate of Dehradun Sonika towards improving the traffic management in Dehradun and Mussoorie for consideration. Acharya observed that the congestion of traffic in Mussoorie calls for immediate attention.

Acharya has suggested that newly constructed multi-level parking facility in Mussoorie should be fully utilised and the area around the Mall Road should be pedestrianised at least from 4-9 pm to allow tourists to move around freely as is done in Shimla. He also suggested that alternatively, to ease congestion the road from library to picture palace can be made one way.

Acharya further suggested that entire area including lanes in Mussoorie should be paved with cobblestone or cement and pointed out that he was surprised to see kuccha roads / potholes on Mussoorie lanes and roads during his trip.

He further suggested that Dehradun administration may request Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) to adopt Mussoorie town for sanitation and environmental plan and upgradation of infrastructure by taking it as a project for its trainees (FC/ Phase1). Acharya further suggested that funds of Smart City Project and MDDA may be utilised for the project.

The senior ex -bureaucrat further suggested that the Bypass approach for incoming/ outgoing traffic may be explored by using old Mussoorie road from Mossy falls to Barlowganj point.

Acharya cited the success of the initiative tried in Hyderabad to ban transport and heavy traffic on busy roads from 9 am to 9 pm.

He further suggested convening a special meeting with SP and local stakeholders to seek new ideas which may emerge in the meeting to improve the situation.