Exam announced for scholarships to meritorious children

Achievers’ Meet held at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that one should do work in life that one can enjoy. This increases the chances of success.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala was addressing the Presidential Interaction at the Graphic Era Convention Centre, here, today. He said in his address that, to be successful in life, it is very important to have faith in one’s dreams. It is even more important to dedicate oneself to them. He said that Graphic Era is also involved in fulfilling the dreams of the students In order to ensure that money does not become a hindrance to the dreams of any student in the field of education, Graphic Era would soon organise a scholarship examination for students who are bright learners but from economically weak families. Up to 100 percent tuition fees will be waived for meritorious students.

He added that increasing modernity is increasing competition in every field. In such a situation, students feel insecure about their future. To reduce this, more professional methods would have to be adopted.

Dr Ghanshala added that, keeping in mind the loss of life during the Corona period, the Graphic Era Hospital has been constructed with modern technology. Oxygen facility is available on every bed in this 800-bed hospital. Uttarakhand as well as the surrounding states are also taking advantage of these facilities. He said that for the convenience of the people, Graphic Era would soon start a free bus service from Clock Tower to Graphic Era Hospital.

He advised students to be aware of their health. In order to achieve dreams, it is important for a student to stay healthy as it helps in focusing on life goals. He also talked about the importance of time management.

This morning, on the occasion of his birthday, students and faculty members welcomed Dr Ghanshala with flower bouquets. Children of Graphic Era Global School also extended their warm wishes. A huge cake was cut at the Achievers’ Meet. Chief Patron RC Ghanshala, President of Graphic Era Educational Society, Laxmi Ghanshala, Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Vice Chairperson Rakhi Ghanshala, Pro Chancellor Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, officials, more than 900 achievers, toppers and parents were present at the event.