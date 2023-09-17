Excellence recognised on Engineer’s Day at SRHU

Day

day

Day

SRHU

excellence

To identify and appreciate all the valuable work done by our engineers, every year 15th September is celebrated as ‘Engineer’s.’ Themarks the birth anniversary of Sir M Vishweshwarayya, recognizing his contributions in the field of hydro power energy in India.On the occasion of Engineer’s, Himalayan School Of Science and Technology organised various activities, including a cultural programme at HSST Auditorium in a befitting manner.The Auditorium was decorated in a grand manner befitting the significant occasion. All the gates as well as the performance area were covered with flowers and other decorative stuff. The programme was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Rajendra Dobhal; Dr Vinay Avasthi, Principal of HSST; Dr Vikram Sahai Principal HIMS; Dr Sanjay Gupta, Principal HSBS; Dr Ganesh Kumar, Principal HIPS and distinguished personalities with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.After the felicitation of the distinguished dignitaries by Dr Vinay Avasthi, the Vice chancellor ofaddressed the gathering and paid rich tributes to the Greatest Indian Engineer, Bharat Ratna Mokshgundam Visvesvaraya. He advised and encouraged all the students to work hard in their life to get success. At that moment he also blessed the function and advised the upcoming engineers of HSST to not only perform the best in academics, but also contribute to their overall development by participating in various extracurricular activities conducted and taught by their capable faculty members.He also discussed the value of engineering and how the world could be improved with new innovations. He advised them to take the legacy of engineers and recognize the true worth of knowledge.Prof.Harvinder Malhotra, Prof Of Practice HSST, delivered Tech-Talk and addressed the students regarding the significance of Learning, Unlearning and Relearning in today’s digital era.The event was diligently organized by the Dr Vibhor Sharma and Dr Pooja Joshi. To encourage and recognize young engineering talent, various competitions were organized for students. These included technical paper presentations, Quiz competition, Coding war, Project Presentation, Spell Bee, etc. In addition to technical sessions, the event featured cultural performances that showcased the artistic talents of the engineering students. These performances added a touch of entertainment and creativity to the celebration.The winners received certificates and prizes.The event at HSST successfully highlighted the importance of engineering and provided a platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, and recognition of engineering