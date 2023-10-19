“Excessive construction activity might have led to disaster in Joshimath”

SDC Foundation releases Uttarakhand Disaster Report for September

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Oct: Dehradun-based Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation has released its 12th Uttarakhand Disaster & Accident Synopsis (UDAS). The foundation has now been releasing UDAS reports on major disasters and road accidents in Uttarakhand every month for the past one year. The latest report focuses on the ground reports of expert agencies that had conducted research on the recent incidence of land subsidence in Joshimath (District Chamoli).

Releasing the 12th report for the month of September, 2023, SDC Founder Anoop Nautiyal expressed the hope that continued efforts will be made to release the UDAS reports every month. He expressed special gratitude to the state-wide media of Uttarakhand. The monthly UDAS reports are based on media reports in respectable publications in English and Hindi, as well as news portals.

The report for the month of September, 2023, focusses on the ground reports of 8 specialist national agencies which had conducted ground research on the land subsidence in Joshimath. The UDAS report also claims that the report of these agencies could become public mainly due to the intervention of the Uttarakhand High Court. These reports were made public on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court issued recently.

It may be recalled that, after the occurrence of land subsidence in Joshimath in the month of January this year, eight national agencies were asked to investigate the possible scientific reasons for wide scale land subsidence in Joshimath. The teams sent by these agencies comprised subject matter specialists including geologists, etc. These agencies had submitted their reports to the government well in time but they were not being made public. It was on the intervention of the High Court that the reports have been made public.

In these reports, excessive construction work in Joshimath, loosening of soil due to settlement on moraine and blockage of natural drains along with water coming out from houses and hotels have been held responsible for land subsidence.

In a recent hearing held on 6 September, the High Court has made scathing comments on the reasons behind disasters in the state. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal pulled up the state government while hearing a PIL regarding the tourism development plan in Doon Valley. The judges said the state has completely disregarded the law and wants to commercialise everything. Disasters are increasing in the Himalayan region due to neglect. The division bench further observed that these disasters are man-made. The court has directed the state government to prepare a comprehensive plan and follow the Doon Valley notification.

The report also points to the avalanche incident that occurred behind Sumeru Parvat in Kedarnath, cracks in Purnagiri Dham and also the occurrence of earthquakes in the state. The report says that avalanches have been recorded in Kedarnath valley repeatedly in recent months. According to the report, this particular avalanche occurred three to four kms behind Kedarnath Dham, although there was no loss of life or property. The report states that the cracks in the fair area in Purnagiri Dham developed about three weeks ago were about one foot deep. The cracks are now increasing in depth, it claims, adding that the priests of the temple have expressed apprehension that, if this area is not treated, a situation like Joshimath may arise, here, too.

The UDAS report also points out the demolition being done to convert Badrinath into a smart spiritual town and the problems it might be causing. The report claims that protests are taking place in Badrinath against the manner of implementation of this scheme. It further states that a house had collapsed due to the river flow being diverted for the riverfront project. Badrinath resident Priyank Karnatak has accused the officials of negligence in this respect. The report adds that the people protesting against this plan claim that they are being moved out of their houses forcibly and till now no one from the administration has reached out to them. They will continue to protest against the masterplan and the rehabilitation policy which is not acceptable to them.

The report also mentions that the officials on the other hand have claimed that all the work under the Badrinath Master Plan is being carried out with the consent of the local people.

The UDAS report also recorded the occurrence of two earthquakes in Uttarkashi within 12 hours of each other on 11 September. There was no loss of life or property due to these low intensity earthquakes. According to the report, earthquakes have been reported this year on 7 May, 11 May and 23 July also in Pithoragarh district, on 8 May in Bageshwar district, on 5 May in Chamoli and Tehri districts, on 22 April in Pauri district, on 14 April in Rudraprayag district and on 5 and 6 April in Uttarkashi district.

Speaking about the report, Anoop Nautiyal feels that there is a dire need for the state of Uttarakhand to strengthen the weak links of its disaster management systems and climate resilience plans. He expressed hope that the Uttarakhand UDAS monthly report could be helpful for the political leadership, policy makers, officials, researchers, civil society and media personnel of Uttarakhand. Besides, it can also be used while making policies to minimise the damage caused by disasters and the climate change.