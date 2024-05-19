Exhibition of paintings based on augmented reality by Beatrice de Fays held at DLRC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 May: As part of its evolving calendar of events spread over book readings and discussions, music, documentary film, folk traditions; folk arts, history, social sciences and technology, the Doon Library and Research Centre (DLRC) presents, IN SPACE, an exhibition of new works based on Augmented Reality by Beatrice De Fays.

The inauguration was held today at the third floor of the Doon Library Art Gallery. It will remain open for viewing daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. till 1 June.

IN SPACE is an exhibition comprising 12 paintings from which a story unfolds in augmented reality. The narration accompanies the destruction of an illusory world and the initiatory journey of a character, the narrator, freeing herself from her imprisonment, her limitations, and her duality.

Inspired by the granite rocks of Hyderabad on the Deccan plateau in India, she encounters singular beings, entities, spaces, energies, concepts…: Buddha of the rock, dragonfly, source, rest, dance, link, lover, …

One day, she was stretched out on a granite rock and the external universe faded like an illusion and she started to plunge into an internal reality. There, connections were made in the interstices of images and sounds from one epoch to another, from one age to another, from one space to the next…

The exhibited work looks like 2D paintings. When the Augmented Reality app is downloaded and applied, the layers of narrative open up and offer the view of an alternative universe of content.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the exhibition, Col Vijay Duggal, Biju Negi, Vinod Sailani, Samadhi Barthwal, C S Tewari, Nicholas Hoffman, SS Bisht and many art lovers, intellectuals, litterateurs, writers, library members and a large number of young readers of the library were present.