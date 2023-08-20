Exhibition of photographs on Photography Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Aug: On the occasion of World Photography Day , a 7- day workshop started in Graphic Era Hill University. Students won hearts by displaying stunning photographs in the exhibition . Students were seen clicking photos with friends.

The workshop was inaugurated by Internationally renowned photographer, Dr Kamal Sharma with ribbon cutting ceremony. He praised the photographs and said that these pictures are the example of extraordinary skills that the students of Graphic Era possess. They have captured the essence of moments in these amazing pictures.

The registration for the exhibition was done online where a huge numbers of entries were received. The themes of exhibition were wildlife, nature, portrait, landscape and emotion.

This program was organised by the Mass Communication Department and Club Obscura of Graphic Era jointly.