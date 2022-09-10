Experts discuss conservation strategies for propagation of medicinal plants of Ganga River Basin at international conference

DEHRADUN, 10 Sept: Sanjay Gupta, Professor and Principal, and Dr Vivek Kumar, Associate Professor, Himalayan School of Biosciences, Swami Rama Himalayan University, were invited as Expert and Key Note Speaker respectively, at the International conference held on Medicinal Plants of Ganga.

The conference, organized by the Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Dehradun at Gurukul Campus, Haridwar brought into focus the topic, “Medicinal Plants of Ganga River Basin and their therapeutic Importance In Indian System of Medicine.”

Held from 5th to 6th September 2022, participants discussed issues that have great relevance to naturopathy and disease management in the context of contemporary times.

Dr. Gupta delivered a lecture on, ‘Genetic diversity analysis and conservation strategies of medicinal plants of Ganga River Basin.”

“Medicinal plants have been used in healthcare since ancient times. Studies have been conducted globally to verify their efficacy and some of the findings have led to the production of plant-based medicines,” Dr Gupta elucidated. “Medicinal plants play vital roles in diseases prevention and emerging perspectives in the field of medicinal plants recommendations are proposed for strategizing the future role for medicinal plants in disease prevention,” he added.

“Some of the medicinally important plants with high pharmaceutical and nutraceutical values found in the vicinity areas of Ganges are endemic to northern and eastern Himalayan region and are found to be rich in secondary metabolites that confer them varied medicinal properties. These plants have immense medicinal and nutraceutical properties like antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, improves hemoglobin count, ulcerative properties, high ant-oxidant potential, anti-inflammatory properties, used to treat stomach related disorders etc.”

Unplanned development and mismanagement of ecosystem led to over exploitation of medicinal and commercially important plants. This not only resulted in shortage of these medicinal and commercially important herbs, but also leads to the extinction of several species in their natural habitat. In order to meet the increasing demand from industries for these plants, it becomes even more important to conserve these medicinal plant species by domestication/cultivation or adopting different ex-situ and in situ conservation strategies for their sustainable development, Dr Gupta further explained.