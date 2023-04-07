Experts share tips on avoiding Road Accidents at night

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Experts shared tips on avoiding road accidents at night in an ‘Auto Mess’ programme held at Graphic Era Deemed University

In an informative session on road safety held at Graphic Era Deemed University, in collaboration with ONGC, experts from various companies shared valuable insights on avoiding road accidents, especially at night. The event, organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department of the University, and RTO, Dehradun, aimed to raise awareness among students about traffic rules and road safety.

Anuradha Pant, Tax Officer, RTO, Dehradun, highlighted that India witnesses 4.5 lakh road accidents annually, resulting in 1.5 lakh fatalities, with a majority of victims in the age group of 18 to 45 years. She emphasised the importance of using helmets and seat belts while driving, avoiding the use of mobile phones, and using high beam and dipper judiciously to prevent accidents. She also stressed on the increasing number of vehicles on the road being a leading cause of pollution and accidents, and urged students to cultivate moral values.

MD Papnoi, from RTO, in his address, highlighted that road safety is not only the responsibility of the vehicles on the road, but also pedestrians and cyclists. He shared tips such as wearing light-coloured clothes at night and walking on the right side of the road to minimise the risk of road accidents.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Executive Director IDT, ONGC, GA VS Prasad. This event also provided an opportunity for students to interact with leading brands in the auto industry, including Nissan, Royal Enfield, Volkswagen, Kia, Harley Davidson, Hyundai, KTM, Jeep, Maruti-Suzuki, Tata, Hero, Jawa-Motors, Renault, Chetak, Okinawa, Skoda, and Luxury Rides. The experts from the automobile industry addressed students’ queries and provided insights on new technologies.

University Director General Prof Dr Sanjay Jasola, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Prof Dr Ashwini Kumar Sharma, ONGC General Manager, Himanshu Sharma, Yatharth Joshi, and Student Coordinator Ashmeet Erron Das were present at the event, along with teachers and students. The event proved to be an informative platform for students to learn about road safety and the latest advancements in the automobile industry.