Extremist Challenge

The greatest harm that will come from the provocations of ‘Khalistani’ terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is to the Sikh community living in countries like the US and Canada. The greater publicity his actions get, the more the ordinary people there are going to identify, mostly unconsciously, those wearing turbans as extremists and trouble-makers. The superficial similarity that already exists with Muslim radicals has provoked many people unaware of the distinctions to target, even attack, Sikhs in these countries.

It has been a policy among the US and Canadian governments, and even that of the UK, to use such elements to apply pressure on India but, of late, a more dangerous aspect has emerged – that of governments colluding with extremist groups just for the sake of the votes they bring in to prop up parliamentary majorities. Canada is a current example of this, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau endangering his country with such lax political morality. Even the increasing attacks upon Hindu temples, communities and the Indian diplomatic missions has not awakened the establishment to the dangers.

Expatriate Indians live in Canada, particularly, because of its reputation as a peace-loving society. They have gone there to better their prospects and benefit from the educational system as well as quality of life. They contribute greatly to the economy and development of that country. However, such incidents and the resulting friction between communities, is going to impact adversely on their well-being. Already there are reports of Indians losing interest in studying and working there, including those who have traditionally gone there for better paying blue-collar jobs.

The Indian government has been trying over the years to reduce, if not eliminate, this threat by repeatedly requesting the ‘host’ nations to take action against such elements, even repatriate them to their native land. The hidden interest, however, in keeping India under pressure has ensured that security agencies have refused to comply. Considering the inherent dangers in this situation continuing much further into the future, it becomes important for the Sikh community to become more proactive in denying these extremists the cover of religion in their activities. It must be noted that even Sikhs have been targets of these elements when their actions have been opposed, particularly in the Gurdwaras. Fundamentalism is the bane of any religion and small communities like the Sikhs should be particularly wary of this trend. It could prove a serious damper on their traditional dynamism and enterprise.