‘Faceless assessments’ discussed by ITAT Practitioners

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Feb: A seminar was organised by the ‘ITAT Practitioners Association, Uttarakhand’ on

‘Challenges to professionals in the face of faceless assessments and appeals and the Finance Bill 2021’, here, on 20 February at the Doon Club.

The welcome address was delivered by CA Hemant K Arora, President. Opening remarks were made by the Chief Guest, Sudhanshu Srivastava, Member, ITAT Delhi and Dehradun Circuit Bench.

An overview of important amendments to the Income Tax Act proposed by the Finance Bill, 2021 was given by Advocate Gaurav Jain, CA Tarandeep Singh and CA Gautam Jain from Delhi.

Thereafter, talks on Faceless Assessment Scheme under the Income Tax Act: Challenges and Strategies by CA Tarandeep Singh; and Faceless First Appeals under the Income Tax Act: Challenges and Strategies were given by CA Gautam Jain.

Neeta Agarwal, NC Upadhya and AS Rana, Additional Commissioners from the Income Tax Department responded to the concerns of the professionals with respect to the faceless assessments and faceless first appeals.

The closing remarks were made by Chief Guest

Sudhanshu Srivastava, while the vote of thanks was proposed by CA Alok K Jain.